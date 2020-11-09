Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

VP Mike Pence is taking a vacation in Florida. But he’s not going to Disney World

Being vice president is a tough job. Especially one who has just been voted out of office and is fighting to stay in it.

So we can’t blame Mike Pence for wanting a little R&R.

Where is he going? Florida, of course.

AFP_8UJ34V.jpg
Mike Pence AFP/ Getty Images

VPOTUS isn’t heading to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach or Disney World near Orlando. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the 61-year-old Indiana native is headed to Sanibel on Tuesday and will stay through Saturday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pence has reportedly vacationed in the area before, but not likely when a tropical storm is hanging around.

The VP’s office didn’t immediately comment about the getaway on Monday, so we will have to assume what he’ll do on his trip. We also aren’t sure if his wife, teacher Karen Pence, will be along for the ride.

We can be certain the itinerary will not include soaking up sun on the beach. Unfortunately, the weather on the Gulf Coast isn’t looking too hot. According to local weather reports, Tropical Storm Eta brought heavy rain, high winds and some downed trees to Southwest Florida on Monday.

A forecast for Lee County, where Sanibel is located, shows continuing showers and overall poor conditions through at least Thursday.

“Go ahead and secure anything you may have in your property that may be blown away, an umbrella, furniture, any signage, and just be prepared for about three days of poor weather,” Keith Williams, Sanibel’s director of community services, told Fox 4.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

On Saturday, when Pence is set to return home to Washington, the sun will be back out in Sanibel.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service