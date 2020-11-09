VP Mike Pence is taking a vacation in Florida. But he’s not going to Disney World

Being vice president is a tough job. Especially one who has just been voted out of office and is fighting to stay in it.

So we can’t blame Mike Pence for wanting a little R&R.

Where is he going? Florida, of course.

Mike Pence AFP/ Getty Images

VPOTUS isn’t heading to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach or Disney World near Orlando. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the 61-year-old Indiana native is headed to Sanibel on Tuesday and will stay through Saturday.

Pence has reportedly vacationed in the area before, but not likely when a tropical storm is hanging around.

The VP’s office didn’t immediately comment about the getaway on Monday, so we will have to assume what he’ll do on his trip. We also aren’t sure if his wife, teacher Karen Pence, will be along for the ride.

We can be certain the itinerary will not include soaking up sun on the beach. Unfortunately, the weather on the Gulf Coast isn’t looking too hot. According to local weather reports, Tropical Storm Eta brought heavy rain, high winds and some downed trees to Southwest Florida on Monday.

A forecast for Lee County, where Sanibel is located, shows continuing showers and overall poor conditions through at least Thursday.

“Go ahead and secure anything you may have in your property that may be blown away, an umbrella, furniture, any signage, and just be prepared for about three days of poor weather,” Keith Williams, Sanibel’s director of community services, told Fox 4.

On Saturday, when Pence is set to return home to Washington, the sun will be back out in Sanibel.