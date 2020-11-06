Florida school is ‘Home of the Gators’ — then a real one got onto the campus playground

A Florida elementary school may be known as the ‘Home of the Gators,” but one alligator learned the hard way it doesn’t refer to real ones.

Earlier this week, an Okeechobee County sheriff’s deputy removed a 4 1/2-foot alligator after it was spotted on the school’s playground by a teacher, according to the department.

“Although the mascot at Everglades Elementary School is an alligator, he can’t be on the playground and that’s exactly where Deputy [Brandon] Greis found him going,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

The department shared photos of Greis holding the intruder in front of his patrol car.

The gator, the sheriff’s office said, was relocated to Nubbin’s Slough, a nearby river, “to play with those of his own kind.”

