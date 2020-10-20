Miami Herald Logo
A 13-year-old South Florida girl didn’t come home Saturday. Have you seen her?

Deanna Butts
Deanna Butts

On Saturday, 13-year-old Deanna Butts was in the area of Wauconda Way East and Gillette Drive, unincorporated Lake Worth. And that’s the last time she was seen.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants help finding her.

Deanna is five-foot-four and 130 pounds and was wearing a black dress with white stripes. Anyone who knows anything about where she is, where she has been or where she might be should call PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your local law enforcement agency.

David J. Neal
David J. Neal
