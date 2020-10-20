Florida man wanted by the FBI. They say he stole identities and COVID-19 relief money

A man whose last known residence is Lehigh Acres appears on an FBI Wanted poster released Tuesday morning after being charged with ripping off tax refunds and unemployment benefits, including COVID-19 relief funds.

Allen Bien-Aime is 29, five-foot-six and 150 pounds, and has chest tattoos, dreadlocks and, according to the FBI, the aliases: Allen Mike Aime; Allen Mike Aime-Bien; Allen Mike Bien; and Allen Mike Bien-Aime.

The list of charges facing Bien-Aime is even longer than his list of aliases.

In Rhode Island federal court, he has been charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud; access device fraud; money laundering; conspiracy to commit money laundering; aggravated identity theft; conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft; theft of public money; conspiracy to commit theft of public money; and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Bien-Aime is accused of participating in an identity theft-to-set-up-fraud scheme that’s basic by Florida standards.

As described by the FBI, personal identification information was used to apply for fraudulent federal tax refunds, Rhode Island state tax refunds and unemployment benefits, some of which were funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money would be deposited in bank accounts set up just for accepting the direct deposits, then moved to other accounts.

The FBI asks that anyone who sees Bien-Aime contact the nearest FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate.

