Benny Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

Benny is gone, and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office want the public’s help finding him.

“Benny,” 21, is an African Senegal parrot who lives at a house in the 1100 block of Hatteras Circle in Greenacres. Around 3 a.m. Monday, someone came into the backyard and took Benny from his cage.

Benny in his cage Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

Anyone who know anything about Benny’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477 (TIPS).

