Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

Something large came crashing through a windshield on I-95. ‘He’s lucky to be alive’

A piece of metal went through the windshield of a Ford on Interstate 95 Tuesday.
A piece of metal went through the windshield of a Ford on Interstate 95 Tuesday. Delray Beach Fire Rescue

A large piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a pickup truck on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said.

“He is lucky to be alive,” Battalion Chief Todd Lynch said of the driver, who suffered only minor injuries from the glass shards shooting through the cabin.

The origin of the metal wasn’t known.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened around 3:30 p.m. on the northbound side and about a mile south of Woolbright Road.

Metal through windshield in Delray 2.jfif
A view from inside the car Delray Beach Fire Rescue
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

metal through windshield in Delray 3.jpg
A passenger seat view of the metal in the windshield of a Ford truck Tuesday on I-95. Delray Beach Fire Rescue
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service