Something large came crashing through a windshield on I-95. ‘He’s lucky to be alive’

A piece of metal went through the windshield of a Ford on Interstate 95 Tuesday. Delray Beach Fire Rescue

A large piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a pickup truck on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said.

“He is lucky to be alive,” Battalion Chief Todd Lynch said of the driver, who suffered only minor injuries from the glass shards shooting through the cabin.

The origin of the metal wasn’t known.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened around 3:30 p.m. on the northbound side and about a mile south of Woolbright Road.

A view from inside the car Delray Beach Fire Rescue

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A passenger seat view of the metal in the windshield of a Ford truck Tuesday on I-95. Delray Beach Fire Rescue