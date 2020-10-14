Florida
Something large came crashing through a windshield on I-95. ‘He’s lucky to be alive’
A large piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a pickup truck on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said.
“He is lucky to be alive,” Battalion Chief Todd Lynch said of the driver, who suffered only minor injuries from the glass shards shooting through the cabin.
The origin of the metal wasn’t known.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened around 3:30 p.m. on the northbound side and about a mile south of Woolbright Road.
