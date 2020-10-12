Miami Herald Logo
Two 12-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy are missing. Police are asking for help

Three children who walked away from their homes have the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office appealing to the public for help in finding them.

PBSO says 12-year-olds Johannie Almodovar and Delilah Estrella left their Lake Worth group home in the 2800 block of Sixth Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday. Johannie is five-foot-three and 120 pounds and was wearing gray pants and jacket with red shoes. Delilah is around five-foot-three and 100 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing black sweat pants and light blue jacket and dark sandals.

Johannie Almodovar, Lake Worth
Johannie Almodovar Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

Delilah Estrella, Lake Worth
Deliliah Estrella Palm Beach Sheriff's Office
Later Sunday night, just before midnight according to PBSO, Jordan Martin left his West Palm Beach area home. Jordan is 17, 5-foot-10 and 120 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair and might have facial hair. The last time anyone saw him, he wore a gray hoodie, a gray and white hat and blue jeans.

Jordan Martin, West Palm Beach area
Jordan Martin, 17 Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

Anyone who knows anything about where these children are should call PBSO at 561-688-3400 or their local law enforcement agency.

