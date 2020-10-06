The cutest baby dolphin was just born at SeaWorld — and you can pick the name

And now a break from our regularly scheduled coronavirus programming.

A baby dolphin was just born at SeaWorld Orlando, and it sure is cute.

“On Tuesday, Sept. 29, guests at SeaWorld got a glimpse of something truly special when first-time dolphin mom Bree gave birth to her calf at SeaWorld Orlando’s dolphin nursery,” according to a statement from the Central Florida theme park.

A video posted to the park’s Instagram account shows the little guy staying close to mom while swimming around its tank. At one point the baby flips around on its own.

“Bree is a new mother!” reads the caption of the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin.

A park spokeswoman told the Miami Herald it will take a week or so to know the gender.

“Once we do that, the park will hold a contest so guests can help name the new baby,” she said.

So starting thinking up oh-so-adorable names now.

Just not Flipper, please.