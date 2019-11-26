A stripper in high heels didn’t like the message. So she kicked him you know where, cops say

Pinellas County Jail via The Tampa Bay Times

An exotic dancer at a club in Clearwater was arrested early Sunday morning after police said she kicked a club manager three times — including once in the genitals.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. at Sinsations, 20866 U.S. Highway 19 N, when a manager asked exotic dancer Lakiesha Harrell Ortiz, 35, to leave for the evening, according to an arrest report written by a Clearwater police officer.

An argument began and Ortiz threw beer bottles and drinking glasses. The club’s front-door security restrained her and escorted her to a back room, the report states.

As security and the club manager tried to calm her, Ortiz kicked the manager “directly in his genitals, while she was wearing high heel ‘exotic dancer’ shoes,” the report states. “After being kicked, the victim backed up a couple of steps and (Ortiz) reportedly kicked him for a second time in the stomach.”

Police officers arrived soon after. They escorted Ortiz out of the club, at which point she kicked the manager a third time, the arrest reports state.

Ortiz, who has a Dunedin address, was arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct. She was released on $650 bail.

About 90 minutes later, a man who had been a customer at the club arrived at the Largo police station to complain about the arrest, though the arrest had been made by Clearwater police.

Largo police said Maxime Ducasse Cadet, 48, called their 911 center from the lobby of the station and was slurring his words when he did so. Officers confronted him as he tried to leave in a car.

Police arrested him on a drunken driving charge after he did poorly on field sobriety exercises and took a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol count was 0.163. Florida law presumes impairment at 0.08.