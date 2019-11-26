He wanted the iPad — and used a sword to get it, police say

A 40-year-old Bradenton man is charged with armed robbery after he pulled a sword to rob a door-to-door salesman, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a home-alarm salesman was going door-to-door in the 800 block of 37th Avenue Drive East on Nov. 22 and was returning to his vehicle. According to the arrest report, Kyle Leonard got into his own vehicle and followed the salesman back to his car.

Leonard got out of vehicle and “forcibly grabbed” the victim’s iPad from his hands, according to the report.

When the salesman tried to get his possessions back, deputies say Leonard reached into his own vehicle, pulled out a sword and began approaching the victim, “holding the sword in a threatening manner.”

Deputies say the victim was in fear for his life and backed away, allowing Leonard to leave with the property. The sheriff’s office was called and Leonard was taken into custody a short time later, around 12:30 p.m., according to the arrest report.

Leonard was charged with armed robbery and booked into the Manatee County jail. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.