Attention, Black Friday shoppers: A python was just arrested outside a Florida Lowe’s

Bring on your “So, a snake went shopping” jokes.

A large python was discovered slithering outside a Lowe’s Home Improvement in Lake Park, Florida, last week.

A deputy from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office wrangles a python outside Lowe’s in Lake Park, Florida Palm Beach Sheriff's Office/Twitter

In a cheeky tweet Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the “unusual arrest” Friday of an “approximately 8-foot subject lingering around a parking lot.”

We had an unusual arrest in #LakePark where an approximately 8-foot subject was lingering around a parking lot in Lowe's. The trespasser was removed from the premises and taken to a local rescue in Loxahatchee. We wish this Python, good luck, but no bond. #BUSTED pic.twitter.com/AHbmqLXykr — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) November 25, 2019

Two pictures show a deputy handling the critter, then, grimacing, and placing it into a bag.

“The trespasser was removed from the premises and taken to a local rescue in Loxahatchee,” continued the post. “We wish this python good luck, but no bond.”

The release ended with the hashtag, “Busted.”

How the python made his way to Lowe’s is unclear, or why. Perhaps he wanted to get an early jump on Black Friday deals.