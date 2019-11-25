Florida

Attention, Black Friday shoppers: A python was just arrested outside a Florida Lowe’s

Bring on your “So, a snake went shopping” jokes.

A large python was discovered slithering outside a Lowe’s Home Improvement in Lake Park, Florida, last week.

python lowes.PNG
A deputy from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office wrangles a python outside Lowe’s in Lake Park, Florida Palm Beach Sheriff's Office/Twitter

In a cheeky tweet Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the “unusual arrest” Friday of an “approximately 8-foot subject lingering around a parking lot.”

Two pictures show a deputy handling the critter, then, grimacing, and placing it into a bag.

“The trespasser was removed from the premises and taken to a local rescue in Loxahatchee,” continued the post. “We wish this python good luck, but no bond.”

Read Next

The release ended with the hashtag, “Busted.”

How the python made his way to Lowe’s is unclear, or why. Perhaps he wanted to get an early jump on Black Friday deals.

Read Next
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  