Pilot saved from burning plane after crash landing;. three sent to hospital

A plane crash at a Florida airport sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

At 12:45 p.m., Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office got a call in reference to a plane crash at Okeechobee Airport, at 2800 NW 20th Trail, deputies said.

Two people who were in the plane were able to escape, but the pilot was still trapped inside.

Deputy Richard Varnadore, first on the scene, rushed into action to save the pilot from the burning plane, deputies said.

The plane was a single-engine Piper. Authorities said it appears that it lost power and crash-landed in an industrial park on the south side of the airport.

All three occupants were taken to Raulerson Hospital with unknown injuries and were then airlifted to a local hospital

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate the crash.