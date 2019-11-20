Florida

A Florida mom and her 3-month-old daughter haven’t been seen in weeks. Cops want answers

Winter Haven mom, Heather Cunniff, and her 3-month-old baby girl, Destiny, have been missing for two weeks. Police are asking the public to call-in if they know where she is or have seen  the pair.
It’s been two weeks since a Florida mother and her 3-month-old baby girl disappeared.

The the last time Heather Cunniff’s friends saw her was Nov. 6.

Cunniff, 32, went missing from the 200 block of Avenue A NE with 3-month-old Destiny, Winter Haven police said.

Police Chief Charlie Bird told Fox 13 that “although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to call Sgt. Nick Gregory at 863-401-2256.

