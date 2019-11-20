Their trip to Disney World was already special. Then a couple gave their daughter a gift

Magical.

That’s the only way to describe a family’s recent trip to Walt Disney World.

Kara and Kyle Geiselman of Massachusetts were on their way to Hollywood Studios with their four children when they had an encounter that will be remembered forever.

Their 5-year-old Belle, whose birthday was Tuesday, had nearly run into a couple, so Kyle went to apologize. The couple asked him if Belle was fond of gold and if she wanted a gift. Puzzled, Kyle replied yes.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The couple then told Kyle they had returned to the theme park for the one-year anniversary of their deceased daughter’s Make-a-Wish Foundation trip.

“On their initial trip, they had bought 2 gold Mickey Mouse rings, one for their daughter and one to gift to a child who in their words, ‘was adorable like their little girl,’” Kara wrote in a Nov. 11 Facebook post.

Kyle was speechless.

“He wanted to tell them so much,” Kara continued, “that he was sorry for their insurmountable loss and about our own little warrior but in the moment only thank you came out.”

Unbeknownst to the couple, the Geiselmans had their own special connection to the theme park. Disney World was the first place Belle, who had been born 10 weeks early, ate by mouth at 18 months.

“The fact that they choose Belle without knowing her struggles in life brings tears to my eyes,” Kara added.

The couple also didn’t realize this was the family’s first trip to Disney without Belle needing a feeding tube or an oxygen mask on the flight.

“This little gold Mickey Mouse ring will forever be kept as a priceless gift and always cherished.”