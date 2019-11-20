This full-size pickup is Florida’s most stolen vehicle. Thieves also like these sedans

The 2006 Ford F-series pickup truck wins again.

Although that victory is a dubious distinction — depending on how you look at things.

Thieves are glad you’re buying the trucks because it means more of them to go around.

Insurance companies might not be so happy because they have to pay on claims.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Florida’s most stolen cars

For the second year in a row the 2006 Ford full-size pickup was the most stolen vehicle in Florida, according to 2018 calendar year figures from the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s Hot Wheels report that were studied by State Farm Insurance.

After the No. 1 2006 Ford pickup, the most stolen cars in Florida were:

2. 2017 Nissan Altima.

3. 2018 Toyota Camry.

4. 2107 Toyota Corolla.

5. 2017 Honda Accord.

Nationally, the 2006 Ford pickup was No. 3.

So why these non-glam, but quite popular, cars?

Experts with the National Insurance Crime Bureau believe thieves like to target these models because it’s easier for them to sell them for parts, according to ABC Action News.

The nation’s most stolen cars

Nationally, there were 748,841 vehicles stolen in the United States in 2018. The most stolen vehicles were:

1. 2000 Honda Civic.

2. 1997 Honda Accord.

3. 2006 Ford F-series pickup.

4. 2004 Chevrolet full-size pickup.

5. 2017 Toyota Camry.

The Hot Wheels survey did not report individual state totals but released the nationwide numbers. There were 3,173 stolen 2006 Ford pickups. And 5,290 stolen 2000 Honda Civics in 2018, according to the NICB.

Don’t be a car theft victim

So what can you do?

According to State Farm, “consider paying a little more for an alarm. It might save you money on car insurance and could make the difference whether your car is stolen or not.”

Here are some of the insurance company’s other tips on how to keep your Ford pickup and other “hot” cars in your possession.

Roll up your windows. “A little opening can provide access to a thief.”

Lock your doors and take your keys and fobs with you. Sounds like common sense — it is. But people forget and they forget to shut off the engine sometimes, too. Don’t be one of these people.

Hide your valuables. With the holidays approaching, you’ll be hauling a lot of packages in your old Ford. Better your friends and family get that new iPhone or wardrobe rather than the crook.

Park in populated, well-lit areas.