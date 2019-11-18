Florida

‘Mutton but trouble’: Lost sheep has Florida cops asking for help in LOL post

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Someone at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a way with puns.

Over the weekend, the agency posted a picture of a sheep that had apparently lost its way.

“Wool you help us find this sheep’s family?” reads the caption. “He was a bit ram-bunctious in the area of 8200 Old Port Cir and is now being sheep-ish and will not tell us where he lives. Can you help us find his maaaam and daaaad?”

Then a plea:

“If ewe know who the sheep baaalongs to, go ahead and give the Sheriff’s Office a call at 904-630-0500.”

Commenters were appreciative of the post’s humor and added some LOL puns of their own.

“Love the post hope you find his maaaaam.”

“That was really baaaad, but I loved it.”

“Pulled the ‘wool’ over the owners.”

“Too funny. y’all so baaaaaadddd.”

“This is ‘ewe-merous.”

“He needs to be reewenited with his family soon.”

“Don’t sweater it. The owner will shear about this and claim him.”

“It could be a ploy. He could be a felon in sheep’s clothing.”

“They are ‘mutton’ but trouble.”

“Maybe check with Little Bo-Peep?”

Had enough? There are more in the peanut gallery, aka comments section.

As of Monday, the sheep was still in “custody,” according to the agency.

