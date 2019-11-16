Someone left a bag of ‘goodies’ near Family Dollar. The reaction from the cops went viral

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook Nov. 15, 2019, about a bag deputies found with drugs inside outside Family Dollar. Citrus County Sheriff's Office

One Florida sheriff’s office had some fun in a Facebook post after deputies had an “interesting find” in front of a Family Dollar store recently.

“We are currently in search for the owner of a bag that was left behind in front of the Family Dollar in Citrus Springs,” the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the message posted Friday. “This bag contained a lot goodies that we are sure our subject is missing dearly.”

And what ate the “goodies” the sheriff’s office is referring to? Approximately 23 grams of meth, 5 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, and 3 grams of weed, according to the post, which had nearly 1,000 comments and 3,500 shares by Saturday.

The bag also had the person‘s cellphone and over $700 in cash — alongside some eggnog and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We are diligently working to reunite these items with their rightful owner, mostly because they left behind a half drank eggnog, and that would just be a waste,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “We promise we will find the owner of this bag because dangerous drugs like these do not belong on our streets.”

The post ends with several creative hashtags: #LostAndFound #WeWillFindYou #NugsNotDrugs #GotDrugs.

The people who commented seemed to like the humor — and some even played along.

“This is why I LOVE our Sheriff’s Department!” one person wrote.

Another: “Today’s winner of world’s dumbest criminal goes to...whoever left that bag.”