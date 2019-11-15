He wanted to extract a tooth for $150. The problem: He’s not a dentist, cops say.

A Florida man who police say was posing as a dentist was arrested at his Wesley Chapel home Wednesday evening.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the defendant, Jose Mas Fernandez, 33, made contact with an undercover officer via text message. Mas Fernandez gave a quote for the treatment. It would cost $150 for a tooth extraction and an antibiotic, amoxicillin, plus $20 for numbing medication, said the complaint.

When the deputy arrived at the man’s home, which was full of dental instruments, Mas Fernandez handed him an antibiotic pill, the police report said.

After he was given his Miranda rights, Mas Fernandez, whose occupation is listed as “dental assistant” on the police report, admitted he often does dental work for other people such as “cleanings and extractions.” He said he got the antibiotics from his native Cuba.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Mas Fernandez was arrested on charges of practicing dentistry without a license, possession of dental equipment and possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell.