An eighth-grader forced a 7-year-old girl into the woods and raped her, deputies say

He moved her through the Central Florida woods so he wouldn’t be caught. He held his hand over her mouth, deputies say, so she wouldn’t scream for help.

As they moved from spot to spot, a 15-year-old eight-grader repeatedly molested a 7-year-old girl. It wasn’t the first time he’s touched her, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday afternoon, as some people were walking through a patch of Hudson woods, they saw the 15-year-old boy holding the girl’s mouth shut with his hand, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived they learned what was happening in the woods.

Deputies say the boy confessed to them that he sexually assaulted the girl and held her against her will. He also admitted to touching her genitals in the past when she was 6 years old.

The boy was arrested and taken to a juvenile assessment center. He was charged with sexual battery on a victim younger than 12 years old.