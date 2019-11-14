Florida
’A hurry to get home’: What a Florida man told cops after driving 90 in a 55-mph zone
A Florida man who was pulled over for allegedly speeding had an unusual excuse for the alleged crime.
According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Jon Pickard was driving a 2015 black Honda Accord around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 19 in Mango, Florida.
The 52-year-old Palm Harbor man was going 90 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the complaint.
After being stopped, Pickard told the responding deputy that “He needed to get home in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife,” said the arrest affidavit, which adds the defendant was placed into custody for reckless driving.
Once in custody, investigators found 2.1 grams of an “off white rock like substance” in a plastic sandwich baggie in the suspect’s T-shirt pocket. This substance tested positive for the presence of cocaine. He “spontaneously” said he had just purchased the crack cocaine for $50, continued the report.
Pickard’s bail was placed at $2,000. A court date is set for December.
Comments