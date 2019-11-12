Florida
A 5-year-old girl called him ‘husband,’ ‘boyfriend.’ Cops say he molested her
A Pasco County man molested a 5-year-old girl several times over a six-week period, deputies said.
Damion Butler, 24, was arrested Thursday on a charge of lewd and lacivious molestation on a child younger than 12, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 6, Butler touched the girl at least two times, deputies said. Authorities did not say what his relationship to the girl was.
Several times during the month, Butler shared a bed with the girl. During two of those times, he touched her when she had no underwear or pants on.
Deputies say the 5-year-old told them he didn’t have sex with her. The girl also referred to Butler as her “boyfriend/husband.” She also said that he told her to keep it a secret due to “how it would be perceived by others.”
After being arrested, deputies say Butler confessed to “touching” the girl.
Butler remains in a Pasco County jail on a $150,000 bond.
