She wanted to bring Hubble the cat ‘closer to Jesus’ — by drowning him, cops say

While a man was driving down a Volusia County street last week, something caught his eye — a woman fishing a cat out from a drainage pipe.

As he passed by, he turned around and did a double-take to make sure that’s what he saw. He watched as the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Amanda Goodwin, put dirt on the cat’s head and submerge its head in the water, according to Edgewater police.

That’s when he realized Goodwin wasn’t saving the animal. She was trying to kill it, police said.

When the man approached her, she began saying things that didn’t make sense. She said she was “taking the cat to Jesus,” a police report said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

At this point the man knew what he had to do. Call 911.

Edgewater police arrested Amanda Goodwin, 37, after a witness told them they say saw her try to drown a cat to bring it “closer to Jesus.” Volusia County Sheriff's Office

When an Edgewater police officer arrived, he saw Goodwin walk out of the drainage pipe carrying a black cat she called Hubble, police said. The woman was completely wet from the water and so was Hubble.

Hubble was covered in mud, meowing, shaking and looked to be terrified, police said.

Goodwin told the officer Hubble was thirsty so she was trying to give him some water. When the officer asked why she didn’t do that at her home, which was only a few houses away, she said she was locked out by her grandmother who didn’t want her there.

She then said Hubble was hot so she decided to bring him to the drainage pipe for water because her outside faucet was not working.

The officer told her to sit on the ground because her legs were trembling. Once she did this, Hubble quickly escaped and ran beneath the officer’s patrol car and “hid from Goodwin,” police said.

The cat was then taken by animal control to be evaluated.

Goodwin was charged with intentionally causing animal cruelty and remains in jail on a $2,500 bond.