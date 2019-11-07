Florida family has been missing since Halloween. Have you seen them?

Lakeland Police Department

It was early Halloween night when Stephanie Adkins was doing what most mothers with young children do on the scariest night of the year. Trick-or-Treating.

Adkins, wearing shorts and a blue shirt, pushed her two children — 5-year-old Penelope Holley and 3-year-old Kalib Holley — in a double stroller along the streets of Lakeland. One child dressed as a mermaid and the other in a camo outfit.

The plan was to get some candy.

The trio hasn’t been seen since.

Adkins was reported missing by her mother. While Lakeland police didn’t say when the missing persons report was made, the family was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Detectives say Adkins frequently leaves home without telling anyone.

The mother is 5 feet 4 inches tall and has blond hair and blue eyes.

While possible sightings of the family in the Sebring and Avon Park area have been reported, the family still hasn’t been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ali at 863-834-8974 or by email at charlene.ali@lakelandgov.net