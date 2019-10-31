Caregiver arrested for stealing wedding ring and thousands in cash, police say

A Florida caregiver was arrested after police say she abused her victim’s trust to steal thousands of dollars in cash and sentimental belongings.

Victoria Leigh Alpert, 36, is facing 19 charges relating to fraud and theft involving the victimization of an elderly subject, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Alpert “gained the trust of her victim ... by assuming the role of a trusted caregiver,” the department said.

The Florida Department of Health does not have any licenses registered under Alpert’s name. There is no Florida law that requires anyone to be licensed to provide care for the elderly, according to detectives.

In the last year, police say the Port St. Lucie woman gained access to the man’s finances and personal belongings. During that time, she wrote six checks to herself for thousands of dollars and stole sentimental items such as the man’s class ring and wedding band, according to police.

Alpert turned herself in to the St. Lucie County Jail Tuesday, a week after a warrant for her arrest was issued. She’s being held on $106,750 bond.

Police said they found 20 other pawned items during the investigation that are “unaccounted for” and believe there may be other victims.

Anyone who believes they are a victim is asked to call Detective Herring at 772-344-4124.