Two Florida teens were stabbed during a brawl. A 16-year-old girl has been arrested

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old girl after two teens were stabbed in a fight in Deltona that was organized on social media Friday afternoon.

The girl now faces two charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, said Volusia County Sheriff’s Division Chief Brian Henderson in a media statement.

The victims, ages 17 and 15, were both sent to the hospital. The 15-year-old remains in critical condition, but is expected to survive, Henderson said.

The fight took place in Dewey Boster Park in Deltona. The participants were all allegedly students at University High School who used social media to set up a fight based on an “ongoing conflict occurring at school”, Henderson said. Around eight to 10 people showed up, he added.

“Several cars of individuals arrived at the park for the purposes of fighting, some being driven there by adults, who also became participants in the brawl,” Henderson said.

A video of the incident captured the stabbing and led investigators to the teen, who has been booked into the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

The video has not been released because it is being used to identify other individuals who will likely face charges, the Volusia County Sheriff’s office said.