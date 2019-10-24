When he wouldn’t stop playing Fortnite and take a shower, Mom dislocated his jaw, cops say

Ann Perugia, 35, was charged with child abuse by South Daytona police after police say she dislocated her 10-year-old son’s jaw because he wouldn’t stop playing Fortnite and take a shower. South Daytona Police Department

He wouldn’t stop playing Fortnight and didn’t want to take a shower. When this 10-year-old’s mother was able to get him in the bathroom, she punched him in the jaw, police say.

On Wednesday, Ann Perugia picked up her son from school and let him play Fortnite with friends until 7 p.m., when he had to turn it off and take a shower. He forgot to do that, South Daytona police said.

Ten minutes after his he was supposed to be off the games, Perugia came back into the room and asked if he had taken a shower yet. He said, “no,” police said.

That’s when Perugia sternly said to “get into the shower!”

The boy told police he got up and started toward the bathroom, and that is when his mother got “irate and charged” him into the bathroom. When the two were inside, she punched him with a closed fist in the jaw which dislocated it and caused him pain, police said.

Then he said Perugia asked for his phone because he had hidden it in the house. He was eventually able to call his dad.

Perugia told police it didn’t happen like that.

She said he stomped his feet into the bathroom so she followed him and asked about his attitude. He replied, “I hate you and you don’t do anything for me!” She then left the room, and the next thing she saw was him speaking to his father on the phone and packing a bag.

When he started to leave, she said the only thing she did was grab him by his arm and brought him back inside. Then the boy walked outside, sat by his mother’s car and threw rocks at her car.

The boy’s father told police that when he got to the house to pick him up, he saw him standing outside with a bag of clothes and shoes. Perugia came outside and told him to take his child and leave, so he did.

The boy told his father that Perugia punched him.

When police went to Perugia’s home after the boy’s aunt went to the police station to report the incident, his father said he wanted to press charges for child abuse.

Police arrested Perugia and charged her with infliction of mental and physical injury to a child. She is being held with no bond.