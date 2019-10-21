She stole a truck, sped off, then shot at cops, they say. That’s when the chase began

Rachel Yvonne Baggs

Sunday was hardly the day of rest in the little town of Citra, Florida: Population 5,365.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle that was heading at high speeds into Marion from Putnam County.

Deputies attempted a felony stop, but the suspect, Rachel Yvonne Baggs, jumped from the vehicle, a 2017 Ford F-150 truck she had stolen from a family member, according to police. Before running off, Baggs shots at a patrol car with a .45 caliber handgun, hitting it, the Marion County Sheriff’s office said.

That’s when a mountain of law enforcement stepped in to help track down the suspect.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Assists came from five agencies including the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Corrections.

After an “extensive” search, a citizen called 911 to report that there was a female hiding under her porch, asking for help.

The female was Baggs, deputies say.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for an injury that is not believed to have been sustained during the drama-filled chase.

No deputies were injured. Multiple charges are pending.

Commenters on the Marion County sheriff’s Facebook page applauded the officers for their work and expressed shock over Baggs’ out of control actions.

“WTF is wrong with people nowadays?” wrote one poster, who said the suspect is “lucky to be alive.”

“For some reason an Aerosmith song comes to mind. lmao.”

“Thank goodness none of our officers were injured during the chase and shootout.”