They were arguing at a seafood restaurant. Then she pulled out a letter opener, cops say

Angela Compton

A historic seafood restaurant in Oak Hill, Florida, turned into a crime scene Friday morning.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Compton fatally stabbed her boyfriend after a brief altercation. Her weapon, deputies say: a letter opener.

A camera near the 100-year-old plus venue, which was once featured on Emeril’s Florida, captured video of the incident around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. It shows Compton, 37, and Neal Goodrich Jr, 50, arrive at Goodrich Seafood in separate vehicles, approach a boat at the water’s edge near the restaurant, and then engage in a physical altercation.

After several seconds, Compton appears to stab Goodrich “multiple times.”

“Through interviews with Compton and a juvenile witness, detectives determined the weapon was a letter opener that the suspect later threw into the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Goodrich sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. After he was injured, he got into a vehicle with another person, left the scene and was transported to Advent Health Hospital in New Smyrna Beach, where he was pronounced dead.”

The relationship between Compton and Goodrich is unclear, but the sheriff’s office classified the alleged crime as “domestic.”

Compton was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond on a charge of second-degree murder.

Started by the Goodrich family in the early 20th century, the restaurant took on new ownership in 2010, according to the website. The victim’s role at the eatery is unclear.