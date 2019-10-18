Florida man molested two children at Walt Disney World, deputies say

Orange County deputies charged James Jones, a 50-year-old Orlando man, with molesting a child at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. There are reports of him molesting another child at the park, but that is still under investigation. Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County deputies say an Orlando man molested two children while they were at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

On Wednesday, two children were touched by James Jones, 50, deputies said.

One of the children told security that Jones touched them as he walked by inside Ye Olde Christmas Shop. It wasn’t the only “lewd molestation” that happened at the park that day, deputies said.

Security was also told about another child who was while exiting the pre-show area of the Haunted Mansion.

Deputies and security officers used surveillance video to find Jones.

Jones spoke with deputies once he was arrested, but it is unclear what they said or talked about because the sheriff’s office redacted the details of the interaction in the arrest report.

Jones is facing charges for the first incident, but the second is still under investigation.

Jones remains in the Orange County Jail facing a lewd and lascivious molestation charge on a $50,000 bond.