Who abandoned seven dogs in a storage unit? A Florida sheriff’s department is on the case

Seven dogs, including two Chihuahuas, were found abandoned in a storage unit in Hernando County Oct. 15, 2019. Hernando County Sheriff's Office

An anonymous call came into 911 Tuesday morning reporting that there may be dogs trapped in a storage unit.

When an animal enforcement officer from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the self-storage facility in Brooksville, she heard barking coming from a back unit.

Deputies used bolt cutters to open the large pad-lock keeping the unit closed.

“Once the large pad-lock was cut from the door, deputies located seven dogs inside the unit,” the department said in a social media post.

There was a white male dog tethered to a very short leash, with a water bowl nearby. Two Chihuahuas were inside a metal crate, which was resting on another metal crate that had a mother dog and three small puppies, which the department estimated are between six and eight weeks old.

There was no food or water in either crate and there was “absolutely no ventilation in the storage unit,” the sheriff’s office said.

The dogs were removed and taken to Hernando County Animal Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Steve George at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).