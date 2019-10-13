Police ‘working an active incident’ at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton

SHARE COPY LINK

Police are looking into reports of a shooting at Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall.

Boca Raton police asked people to avoid the area at 3:36 p.m. Sunday as they began investigating. At 3:56 p.m., Boca cops said they were “working an active incident” and asked people to “shelter in place.”

The ATF Miami Tweeted they were on their way to the mall, 6000 W. Glades Rd., to assist Boca Raton police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

We are working an active incident at the Town Center Mall 6000 W Glades. Avoid the area & shelter in place. https://t.co/WRwIh9I5IQ — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019