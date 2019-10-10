Florida man wanted after cops say he raped young girl, left her bleeding in bathroom

Collier County Sheriff's Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who detectives say raped a young girl and left her bleeding on the bathroom floor.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said there is a warrant for the arrest of Roberto Lopez, 40, of Immokalee. Lopez goes by several aliases including Rigoberto Lopez Velasquez; MarcoVelasquez; Mario Velasquez; Marcos VasquezPerez; Marcos Velasquez; Rigoberto Lopez; Pascual Lopez Garcia; Marcos Vasquez Perez and Marcos Perez Vasquez.

He faces charges including sexual battery on a child under 12.

According to the arrest warrant, the girl’s father and his friend brought her to the Community Medical Care Center in Immokalee Monday morning and said she fell.

A doctor called the sheriff’s office because of an “injury located in her vaginal area,” according to an incident report.

“[The child] was upset and was continuously crying due to her injury,” a detective wrote.

A detective spoke to the girl’s father, who was not identified, and his friend Juan Velasquez.

The next day, a witness came forward and identified Lopez in a photo lineup. It was not clear what Lopez’s relationship is to the child. It was also not clear what the witness’s relationship to the girl was.

The witness told detectives that between 5 and 6 a.m. Monday she woke up and heard crying coming from the bathroom.

“She knocked on the bathroom door and a male subject opened the door and left the residence,” a detective wrote in report. “[The witness] observed the man to have blood on him and observed blood on the floor of the bathroom as well. She also observed a little girl inside the bathroom with blood on the child as well.”

The witness, according to a report, said she had never seen the man before. She was, however, able to identify him in a photo lineup.

The sheriff’s office said Lopez frequents the bars on Second Street and Azteca Grocery in Immokalee.

Meanwhile, “the victim is safe and in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.