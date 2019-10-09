Herald journalists discuss Epstein investigation, child sex trafficking on Oct. 15

SHARE COPY LINK

Following the Jeffrey Epstein case that made international headlines, the Miami Herald will hold a public panel discussion on preventing child sex trafficking in South Florida.

The Herald’s Perversion of Justice investigative team and leading experts will discuss identifying and preventing child sex trafficking at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The Perversion of Justice Town Hall will take place at the Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, at 280 Miracle Mile. You can register on Eventbrite. The cost is $10.

The panel will explore the Herald’s Epstein investigation from the first stories through current developments.

The town hall will be moderated by Nancy Ancrum, the Herald’s editorial page editor. Panelists will be:

▪ Julie K. Brown, investigative reporter, Miami Herald

▪ Prof. Marci Hamilton, Robert A. Fox Leadership Program Professor of Practice, University of Pennsylvania and CEO & Academic Director, CHILD USA

▪ Emily Michot, visual journalist, Miami Herald

▪ Hon. Kristy Nuñez, Miami-Dade County Judge, Criminal Division

Perversion of Justice was a three-part investigative series that revealed the lenient sentence given by a federal cabinet member to multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who created a sex trafficking network involving underage girls.

In 2005, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies arrested Epstein after a parent complained that he had sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. He pleaded guilty and was convicted of soliciting a prostitute and of procuring an underage girl for prostitution in 2008.

Epstein was arrested again on July 6, on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He died in his jail cell on August 10; the medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

At the time of Epstein’s suicide, the U.S. Marshals Service was investigating more recent reports of underage girls going to his private island. Two days after Epstein was found dead, the Marshals’ probes were shut down, and a week later the case was closed.