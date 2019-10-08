Florida
Girl is missing and ‘could be in trouble,’ cops say as they ask for public’s help
Messiah Tattoo is 12 years old, was last seen in Lake Worth Beach and “might be in trouble,” the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.
PBSO’s Tuesday afternoon Tweet exuded more urgency than the usual missing-child alert from law enforcement agencies. In addition to “might be in trouble,” the plea for public help closed with “her life depends on it.”
Messiah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and tiger slippers. Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should call either 911 or the PBSO at 561-688-3000.
