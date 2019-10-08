Girl is missing and ‘could be in trouble,’ cops say as they ask for public’s help

Messiah Tattoo Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Messiah Tattoo is 12 years old, was last seen in Lake Worth Beach and “might be in trouble,” the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

PBSO’s Tuesday afternoon Tweet exuded more urgency than the usual missing-child alert from law enforcement agencies. In addition to “might be in trouble,” the plea for public help closed with “her life depends on it.”

Messiah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and tiger slippers. Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should call either 911 or the PBSO at 561-688-3000.

Messiah Tattoo is #missing and could be in trouble. 12-year-old Messiah was last seen in #LakeWorth Beach wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and tiger slippers. If you see Messiah anywhere, please let us know ASAP. Her life depends on it. pic.twitter.com/7E7Zcod6rC — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) October 8, 2019