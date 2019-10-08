15-year-old mom ran away with her baby. Her phone had been taken away, cops say

Diana Rodriguez, a teen from the City of Deltona, ran away from home last week and took her baby, Daniela, with her, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Florida deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who went missing with her 11-month-old daughter.

Diana Rodriguez, a teen from the City of Deltona, ran away from home last week and took her baby, Daniela, with her, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rodriguez’s family discovered her and her daughter were missing from their home on Normandy Boulevard on Sept. 30 before school. It looked like she left through her bedroom window, deputies said.

Her family believed she ran away because her cell phone was recently taken away, deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies have been working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to find the pair.

Diana is 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees them or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Missing runaway: We're looking for 15-year-old Diana Rodriguez of @CityofDeltona, who left home last week and took her 11-month-old baby Daniela with her. We just want to bring them home safe, so if you see them please call us at 911. pic.twitter.com/3E3bvOuveU — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 8, 2019