This passenger didn’t have a ticket for the flight, got on the plane anyway, Delta says

A passenger was removed from a Delta Airlines flight out of Orlando International Airport Saturday morning after it was determined she did not have a ticket for that flight, the airline confirmed.

The Atlanta-bound plane was delayed and everyone onboard had to be screened again.

Flight 1516 was scheduled to leave at 10:20 a.m. and didn’t leave until 1:13 p.m., according to the airline’s website.

“Delta apologizes to customers of flight 1516 for the delay after a person not ticketed for that flight was removed from the aircraft,” the company said in a statement Saturday night.

After the person, who authorities did not yet name was removed, “security officials then directed a precautionary rescreen of everyone onboard,” Delta said.

It was not immediately clear how the wooman was able to board without the correct ticket. The airport, the Orlando police department and the Transportation Security Administration could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Delta is working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and we are conducting our own review of this as well,” the airline said in its statement. “Safety and security is always our top priority. “