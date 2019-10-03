‘The devil can’t hurt you.’ Florida mom crashes car into tree to try to kill kids, cops say

Calicia Williams, a Lake City mother, is facing four counts of attempted murder after police say she tried to kill her four kids by driving into a tree Wednesday. All five were taken to the hospital. Ocala Fire Rescue

A Florida mother drove her minivan into a tree to try to kill her kids, and she and her four children had to be taken to the hospital police said.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a white Pontiac minivan drove onto a grass median, then turned toward a tree, hitting it head-on, Ocala police said. The impact destroyed the front of the vehicle, and seriously damaged the passenger side.

When firefighters arrived, they learned that there were four children in the car with the driver, Calicia Williams. They also found that none of the children was wearing proper seat belts or restraints.

Williams, of Lake City, was making “spontaneous utterances” while the children were being treated by paramedics, police said.

They were all taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is not clear. Police said, “The passengers sustained injuries consistent with an unsecured traffic crash and their current condition is unknown.”

Witnesses told officers that Williams was speeding and told her children to take off their seat belts, stretch out their hands, then said, ““The devil can’t hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us.”

Then she crashed the car, according to police.

Williams has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and will be taken to the Marion County Jail after she is released from the hospital.