Florida pastor sexually battered a minor for five years, police say

A Central Florida pastor has been arrested after police say he sexually abused a minor several times over five years.

On Tuesday, Winter Park police met with the victim who told them that the pastor committed sexual battery from 2005 to 2010 when the person was a teen, police said.

During that time, Bryan Fulwider, 59, was the senior pastor at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park, police said.

Bryan Fulwider Seminole County Sheriff's Office

An investigation determined that Fulwider was the pastor, police said.

Fulwider was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 30 counts of sexual battery by a by a person who is in a position of custodial authority to a person less than 18 years of age.

Police ask that anyone who has knowledge regarding the case or believe they have been a victim of Fulwider’s, call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-599-3211.

Fulwider remained in a Seminole County jail Wednesday.