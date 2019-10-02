A Florida day-care worker beat a baby, police say, then tried to run away

Erica Hall, a 37-year-old day care worker, has been arrested by Gainesville police for allegedly mashing and beating an 8-month old boy. She was on the loose for five days. Alachua County Sheriff's Office

A Gainesville day-care worker accused of beating an 8-month-old boy and on the run for five days has been caught, police said.

Erica Hall, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse. She is the suspect in the Sept. 26 day care incident, according to records.

Last Thursday, Gainesville officers were dispatched to Cuddly Kids Academy after a report of a child being assaulted, police said.

When the boy’s parent came to pick him up, she saw injuries to his face.

Bree Davis, the boy’s mother, told the Gainesville Sun his face was swollen under his nose and eyes, his eyes were bloodshot, and he had a mark on his neck and a bruise on the side of his head.

When she saw the surveillance tape, she said Hall reached into his crib and “mashed” his face several times.

A police investigation first found the injuries may have come from another child. But the day care’s video surveillance showed Hall causing the injuries to the boy, police said.

While police were looking at the video, Hall escaped the day care. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find her at the time.

Davis also told The Independent Florida Alligator that her boy “can’t talk, he can’t walk. What could he have possibly done to deserve this?”

Hall was released from the Alachua County jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.