A Florida deputy pulled over a speeding car and got more than he expected. A mother was in labor.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

No traffic stop is routine in Florida.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Collier County deputy Robert Pounds spotted a car speeding down the road, doing 63 mph in a 45 mph zone, he turned on his lights and sirens and stepped on the gas.

As the car pulled over and Pounds walked towards the car, he realized the passenger was in labor and about to deliver a baby. The speeding driver: the father-to-be.

Pounds jumped into action and called paramedics, then grabbed a blanket.

The deputy successfully delivered a baby girl and made sure she was breathing.

Once paramedics arrived they cut the cord, checked out the mother and baby then took them both to the hospital.

Although not all Florida traffic stops have happy endings, this one ended with a newborn baby girl, a smiling father — and no ticket.