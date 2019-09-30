‘Clueless’ star Stacey Dash charged with domestic battery in Florida

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Stacey Dash is a long way from Hollywood and film sets.

The actress, 52, was arrested in Avana Way, Florida, on domestic battery charges Sunday evening.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Dash, who is best known for her starring role in the 1995 high school comedy “Clueless,” was involved in an altercation that turned physical.

“The defendant pushed the victim and scratched him in the face,” read the complaint. “The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed.”

Dash was taken into custody “without further incident.” The Bronx native is still in custody on $500 bail.

Though the victim is not named in the affidavit, TMZ reports that he is her new husband, Jeff Marty, a lawyer.

Page Six reports the two hitched quietly last year, only 10 days after their first meeting.