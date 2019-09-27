She left her purse on a chair at McDonald’s. Someone was watching, video shows

Watch a Florida man swipe a purse at McDonald’s A woman forgot her purse at a McDonald’s in Lakeland, Florida in August and never saw it again. According to newly released surveillance video, a fellow diner at the fast-food restaurant swiped it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman forgot her purse at a McDonald’s in Lakeland, Florida in August and never saw it again. According to newly released surveillance video, a fellow diner at the fast-food restaurant swiped it.

A McDonald’s patron learned the hard way to check your belongings before leaving.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 21, a woman “finished up her dining experience” and left without realizing her purse was still hanging on the side of the chair.

Recently released surveillance footage posted on the PCSO’s Facebook page shows a man seated at a table nearby, looking at the purse. Suddenly, he gets up, grabs it and leaves.

The woman returned a short time later but her bag was gone.

Unfortunately, the man in the video is not a Good Samaritan, says the release.

“Initially, it appeared that he was going to run after her in an attempt to return the purse. Then he cut back and went out of another door. At this point we were thinking, ‘Well maybe he was going to run out that door to try to get it to her as she was driving away.’”

A short time later, the victim got a message from her credit card company stating that a $79 charge for Lyft was being attempted on her card. The bag was later recovered in Ocala but it’s unclear from the release where.

A PCSO officer would like to speak with the man in the video, deputies say.

If you have any information. contact Detective Ryan at 863-577-1629, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip.”