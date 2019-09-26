A fugitive was on the run for years. His freedom ended after a crash in Florida

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Michael Anthony Ross, a wanted Wisconsin fugitive, after he fled from a traffic stop, wrecked his car and then ran away from deputies. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

A man who violated his probation for armed robbery four years ago has been wanted by police since.

The search started in Wisconsin. It ended Wednesday in Florida in a string of events that started with speeding and ended with a gnarly, wrecked car.

During early afternoon hours, Flagler County sherif deputies saw a gold Chevrolet sedan speeding on U.S. 1, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tried to pull over the car, but the driver, 24-year-old Michael Anthony Ross, slowed down, then sped off.

Michael Ross Flagler County Sheriff's Office

A chase started to threaten public safety, so deputies stopped the pursuit but continue to follow Ross from a safe distance, deputies said.

Ross’ speeding came to an end when, after running a red light, he lost control of his car and crashed, deputies said. Even though his car was wrecked, Ross wasn’t done trying to get away. He started to run.

As deputies quickly closed in, they caught up with Ross, then shocked him with a Taser, deputies said.

Although Ross refused to tell deputies who he was, they were still to determine his identity and that he was a fugitive from Wisconsin wanted for violation of probation for armed burglary.

“This is another great example of how technology and good police work can pair together to fight crime,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Let this be a lesson to fugitives who think they can hide out in Flagler County. We will find you, you will go to jail, and we will use our technology to get you.”

Ross was taken to Advent Hospital Palm Coast and medically cleared. He was then booked into Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash with Injuries, driving without a license. He is being held on $6,000 bond.