A hungry dolphin got stranded looking for food. Then the cops jumped into the water

Deputies rescue stranded dolphin in Florida Marine deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida helped to rescue a dolphin on September 19, aerial footage shows. The video shows deputies arriving by speed boat to assist the distressed dolphin at Matlacha Pass. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marine deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida helped to rescue a dolphin on September 19, aerial footage shows. The video shows deputies arriving by speed boat to assist the distressed dolphin at Matlacha Pass.

A group of Florida deputies were caught on camera helping a stranded dolphin break free from a sandy bank.

Recently released aerial footage shows Lee County marine unit deputies searching for the dolphin in the Matlacha Pass, near St. James City Thursday morning after a fisherman reported the animal to Florida Fish and Wildlife. The Facebook video has garnered over 4,000 views since it was posted Monday.

Deputies say the area is a “prime hunting ground for dolphins.” Once they found the aquatic animal, they rolled up their sleeves and jumped into the water to help free the 1 1/2-year-old male.

“We think that it was chasing a school of fish with his pod and due to his inexperience, ran up on the shoal while chasing his next meal,” said a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It took about two hours to free and relocate the dolphin to another part of the pass.

The animal was uninjured and is said to be in “excellent health,” according to the sheriff’s office.