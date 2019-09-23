He just got arrested for his fifth DUI. So why is this Florida man smiling?

He may be a habitual offender behind the wheel, but judging by this Florida man’s mugshot, you’d never know he had a care in the world.

Gordon Ormond was arrested early Friday morning on a DUI charge. His fifth.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the 56-year-old ran a red light in New Port Richey. When officers signaled to pull him over, Ormond continued driving “erratically, striking a basketball hoop in a stranger’s driveway.

After damaging the hoop, Ormond sped up to about 35 mph “in an attempt to elude deputies,” the report said.

Stop sticks were deployed in the road ahead of Ormond, whose white work van eventually stopped when three out of four of his tires were deflated.

While in the back of the patrol car, the Chicago native “spontaneously uttered” that he had a suspended license.

Ormond was charged with his 12th driving with a suspended license offense and his fifth DUI. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing to elude and failure to submit to a breath test. Bond was set at $10,000.

Ormond’s booking photo shows him shirtless, grinning from ear to ear, despite the fact that he was classified as a “habitual traffic offender,”and won’t be out on the road again anytime soon.