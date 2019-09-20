Serial flasher has explanation for his actions, Florida cops say

A serial flasher in Florida has finally been apprehended.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Robert Digiacomo on a warrant for indecent exposure/exposure of sexual organs on Thursday.

Security crews at Target spotted the 69-year-old driving through the parking lot in Wesley Chapel. Officers ended up cuffing him in the lot of a Sam’s Club nearby, according to the complaint.

Back in May, multiple women came forward to report that the man had exposed himself and masturbated while in his vehicle outside various big-box stores.

When the Rhode Island native failed to appear for a hearing on the matter, the arrest warrant was issued.

The sheriff’s office said that after the suspect was placed under arrest, Digiacomo told deputies: “I am just an a--hole. What can I say?”

Bond was set at $2,153.