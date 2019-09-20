Paging ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’: Medical issue on Miami-bound flight just caused a mess

Passenger’s bloody blister pops on flight to Miami Passengers on a recent AmericanAirlines flight from Colombia to Miami were witness to a bloody scene: A woman’s blister popped and blood splattered about the aircraft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Passengers on a recent AmericanAirlines flight from Colombia to Miami were witness to a bloody scene: A woman’s blister popped and blood splattered about the aircraft.

Passengers were likely feeling sickened on an American Airlines flight the other day, but it had nothing to do with turbulence.

During a Wednesday flight to Miami from Medellín, Colombia, local radio personality Andy Slater tweeted a disturbing picture of an open book, its pages splattered with red marks.

I'll explain every detail of what happened on the flight.



My show starts at 3 p.m. ET on @FoxSports640 and @iHeartRadio. https://t.co/cCVtLp5WCk https://t.co/JxGWDXMACj — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 19, 2019

“Bloody mess on my flight to Miami. Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop,” the post explained. “Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window.”

The Fox Sports 640 talk show host kept on documenting the grisly scene, telling his fans that the woman who had the blister was barefoot and showed an image of her worn-out flip-flops by her aisle seat.

Update: We landed and paramedics from @MiamiDadeFire are here.



The great flight attendant @AmericanAir explains the next steps to the woman whose blood splattered on the two men. pic.twitter.com/MA3Ccbmi5R — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019

Upon landing, Slater’s video shows a flight attendant at the front of the plane, the woman about to be attended to by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Twitter users were duly disgusted.

“I have never been so grossed out.”

“Dr. Pimple Popper needed to be on that flight.”

“I am not OK.”

While many social media users opined the blister popped on its own due to the air pressure, Slater told the Miami Herald that the explosion may have been the woman’s own doing.

“Apparently she had her big toes playing with each other and popped a blister filled with blood 20 minutes into the flight,” Slater said. “Then she tried to cover it up with a blanket.”

The airline confirmed that there was an unfortunate incident but did not give more details.

“Due to a medical-related issue that occurred in flight, American requested medical personnel meet American flight 1128 upon its arrival in Miami on Sept. 18,” AA said in a statement.