Man charged with 50 counts of child porn after cops say they found 3,000 explicit images

Joshua J. Faciane Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man has been charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography after detectives say they found 3,000 explicit photos and videos at his home.

Joshua J. Faciane, 40, was arrested Wednesday at Ocala Regional Hospital, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

A tip from a web services company that had noticed images of child pornography led deputies to Faciane. Citrus County’s High Tech Crimes Unit investigated.

In mid-July, deputies seized digital media and storage devices from Faciane’s home in Inverness, 75 miles north of Tampa. They analyzed the thousands of files before obtaining an arrest warrant for Faciane.

“The most heinous crime is where criminals prey on innocent children,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a statement. “Detectives in cases such as these have to view and analyze the images and videos of young children being exploited. It’s upsetting.”

Detectives also found pictures of a fully clothed young woman and were concerned for her safety. They identified and located her, determining she had not suffered physical or sexual abuse. She is in a safe location now, the department said. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the relationship between Faciane and the woman.

Police arrested him outside a hospital and took him to the Marion County Jail. Faciane’s bond has been set at $100,000.

He had previously been arrested in August on domestic violence charges, court records show.