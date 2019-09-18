Love everything festive about Christmas? Then this giant holiday maze is for you

Are you one of those big Christmas people? Like, you start getting excited about putting up your tree right after Thanksgiving? And your ornaments take up prime real estate in the garage?

You may want to think about a road trip.

A gigantic maze inspired by the most giving holiday of all is hitting St. Petersburg this fall.

Enchant Christmas will stop at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, Nov. 22-Dec. 29.

The glittery event, with tickets starting at $19.99, seems to check all the boxes for wannabe merrymakers.

“Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience,” founder Kevin Johnston said in a statement. “The lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit.”

While others hit the beach or begin to take down their hurricane shutters, you can pretend you live in the North Pole for a few hours. While Florida typically doesn’t get snow or ice, the folks behind Enchant will create artificial flakes and set up a rink.

Billed as a “living storybook,” Enchant certainly sounds transporting, as well as way kid friendly. Also on the premises are an artisan market, restaurants, colorful trails and festive sculptures. Think reindeer. Lots of lots of reindeer.

“Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk towards the maze for the first time,” Johnston added. “It is hard not to crack a smile when you see young and old in wonder — and that is what Enchant is all about.”

For tickets: https://stpete.enchantchristmas.com/stpete