Two inmates die in Florida prison after suspected overdose; staff treated for exposure

Colombia Correctional Institution, scene of a violent disturbance on Oct. 13, 2018, is in Lake City, Fla.

Two inmates died in a North Florida prison on Saturday from a suspected drug overdose, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

A third inmate is in stable condition, FDC spokeswoman Michelle Glady said.

The names of the dead had not been released by FDC yet.

On Saturday at Columbia Correctional Institution Annex around 3:15 p.m., three inmates were found unresponsive. The staffers who treated them were also evaluated at a hospital for exposure. All staffers have been released from the hospital, Glady said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. Columbia was put on lockdown and visitation was canceled over the weekend.

The FDC has not said what the suspected drug was. Recently in Florida jails, K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, has been causing a growing number of deaths.